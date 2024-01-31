Saving cultural heritage from enemy shelling: books and paintings are being digitized in Odesa region

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Saving cultural heritage from enemy shelling: books and paintings are being digitized in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25330 views

The Odesa Regional State Administration digitizes books and paintings using scanners donated by Bremen to preserve cultural heritage in the face of Russian shelling.

Under regular enemy shelling and in between alarms, the Odesa Regional State Administration is saving cultural heritage from destruction. The German city of Bremen helps them in this, reports UNN.

Details

Bremen recently handed over scanners for digitizing books and three-dimensional paintings to Odesa, the regional administration reports.

Today, during the constant terrorist attacks of the enemy, it is more important than ever to take care of the preservation of cultural heritage to avoid the loss of unique artifacts and works of art that are an integral part of the identity of peoples and the common heritage of mankind. The Free Hanseatic City of Bremen has once again shown its solidarity. As part of the existing interregional agreement between our regions, 22 book scanners, 5 3-D scanners for digitizing three-dimensional paintings and works of monumental art, as well as 5 monoblocks and other equipment for cultural institutions of the region were transferred to Odesa region

- the statement said.

In June 2023, a Joint Declaration of Cooperation was signed between the Odesa Regional State Administration (Ukraine) and the Administration of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen (Germany), under which Odesa Oblast receives constant support from German partners.

To the point

Last year, about 100 international delegations visited the Odesa region. The leadership of the Odesa Regional State Administration spoke about the high-profile visits of diplomats and the business interests of foreigners in an exclusive commentary for UNN

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCulture
odesaOdesa

