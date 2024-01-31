Saving cultural heritage from enemy shelling: books and paintings are being digitized in Odesa region

Under regular enemy shelling and in between alarms, the Odesa Regional State Administration is saving cultural heritage from destruction. The German city of Bremen helps them in this, reports UNN.

Bremen recently handed over scanners for digitizing books and three-dimensional paintings to Odesa, the regional administration reports.

Today, during the constant terrorist attacks of the enemy, it is more important than ever to take care of the preservation of cultural heritage to avoid the loss of unique artifacts and works of art that are an integral part of the identity of peoples and the common heritage of mankind. The Free Hanseatic City of Bremen has once again shown its solidarity. As part of the existing interregional agreement between our regions, 22 book scanners, 5 3-D scanners for digitizing three-dimensional paintings and works of monumental art, as well as 5 monoblocks and other equipment for cultural institutions of the region were transferred to Odesa region - the statement said.

In June 2023, a Joint Declaration of Cooperation was signed between the Odesa Regional State Administration (Ukraine) and the Administration of the Free Hanseatic City of Bremen (Germany), under which Odesa Oblast receives constant support from German partners.

Last year, about 100 international delegations visited the Odesa region. The leadership of the Odesa Regional State Administration spoke about the high-profile visits of diplomats and the business interests of foreigners in an exclusive commentary for UNN.