May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn

Currently, if there are no force majeure circumstances, a sharp fluctuation in fuel prices in Ukraine is not expected. Prices for light oil products - gasoline, diesel may drop by one or two hryvnias, in particular due to a slight decrease in wholesale prices. Serhiy Kuyun, an expert on the fuel market and director of "Consulting Group A-95", told UNN about this in a comment.

In fact, it is not possible to make such long-term forecasts in our market, as the situation directly depends on a factor such as the price of oil, which cannot be predicted, as we saw this year, when no one, for example, expected the price of oil to soar by 15% in June due to the war between Israel and Iran. - said Kuyun.

He noted that the fuel market is generally quite balanced, and there are enough oil products.

If there are no force majeure circumstances, no sharp fluctuations are expected. Currently, if we talk about some short-term perspective, we expect that in September, light oil products - gasoline, diesel may drop by one or two hryvnias. There are certain prerequisites, in particular a slight decrease in wholesale prices. As for liquefied gas, I think there will be stability for now. - added Kuyun.

BMW unveils electric cars with "super brain" to challenge Chinese rivals

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported that a new "ceiling" on prices for Russian oil came into effect on September 3.

The limit is now 47.6 dollars per barrel instead of the previous 60. This decision was made earlier as part of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. - Yermak reported.

Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISW

In this context, the expert noted that he does not think that the price of fuel can change due to the introduction of these sanctions, because the price of fuel depends on supply and demand.

These sanctions mean that there will not be less oil. It will simply become more difficult for Russia to transport, and accordingly it should earn less. But the balance, unfortunately, does not change. That is, Russia does not produce less oil. We all know that a shadow fleet has been formed that is not subject to all these regulations at all. Russia, unfortunately, has coped with this. - Kuyun summarized.

In September, gasoline prices may not exceed 60 hryvnias per liter - expert