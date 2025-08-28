$41.320.08
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
07:27 AM • 25750 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
06:36 AM • 53976 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles were neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 55107 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 88546 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
August 27, 04:10 PM • 65690 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
August 27, 03:38 PM • 75210 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 192642 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 90531 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 55200 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In September, gasoline prices may not exceed 60 hryvnias per liter - expert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Serhiy Kuyun, an expert on the fuel market, predicts a decrease in gasoline prices to less than 60 hryvnias per liter in September. He refutes statements about a possible price increase to 70 hryvnias and more, calling them unfounded.

In September, gasoline prices may not exceed 60 hryvnias per liter - expert

It is hoped that in September, gasoline prices will be less than 60 hryvnias per liter. Forecasts of price increases to 70 hryvnias and more are not true, said fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

I hope that in September we will see prices less than 60 hryvnias per liter, which are currently available in some gasoline networks.

- said Kayun.

He added that today, preconditions have been created for price reductions in the retail network. The greatest potential for reduction concerns gasoline.

Today, preconditions have been created for a certain cooling of prices in the retail network. The greatest potential for reduction is for gasoline, I think up to two hryvnias can be expected at the beginning of September. For diesel fuel - one hryvnia is definitely there in terms of reduction potential. Liquefied gas is at an objective level.

 - Kuyun explained.

He also refuted the forecasts of some media outlets that gasoline and diesel fuel prices would rise to 70 hryvnias and more.

I absolutely do not understand the statements of some media outlets that gasoline and diesel fuel prices could jump to more than 70 hryvnias per liter. Moreover, there are all signs of an information campaign, and unknown websites were the primary source of these reports. I can say that there are no grounds to predict such a significant increase - more than 70 hryvnias, more than 10 hryvnias above the current level 

- the expert noted.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine postponed until January 1, 2026, the responsibility for gas stations for not adding 5% bioethanol to fuel. This applies to the norms of the law "On Alternative Fuels".

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyAuto
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine