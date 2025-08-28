In September, gasoline prices may not exceed 60 hryvnias per liter - expert

It is hoped that in September, gasoline prices will be less than 60 hryvnias per liter. Forecasts of price increases to 70 hryvnias and more are not true, said fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

I hope that in September we will see prices less than 60 hryvnias per liter, which are currently available in some gasoline networks. - said Kayun.

He added that today, preconditions have been created for price reductions in the retail network. The greatest potential for reduction concerns gasoline.

Today, preconditions have been created for a certain cooling of prices in the retail network. The greatest potential for reduction is for gasoline, I think up to two hryvnias can be expected at the beginning of September. For diesel fuel - one hryvnia is definitely there in terms of reduction potential. Liquefied gas is at an objective level. - Kuyun explained.

He also refuted the forecasts of some media outlets that gasoline and diesel fuel prices would rise to 70 hryvnias and more.

I absolutely do not understand the statements of some media outlets that gasoline and diesel fuel prices could jump to more than 70 hryvnias per liter. Moreover, there are all signs of an information campaign, and unknown websites were the primary source of these reports. I can say that there are no grounds to predict such a significant increase - more than 70 hryvnias, more than 10 hryvnias above the current level - the expert noted.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine postponed until January 1, 2026, the responsibility for gas stations for not adding 5% bioethanol to fuel. This applies to the norms of the law "On Alternative Fuels".