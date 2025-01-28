Massive shelling in Sumy region: five wounded and dozens of explosions

Over the past day, Russians fired 56 times at nine communities in Sumy region, injuring five civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the military administration of Sumy region in Telegram.

Details

According to local authorities, a total of 82 explosions were recorded.

82 explosions were registered. Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Putivl, Hlukhivska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled - the post says.

It is noted that the Seredyna-Buda community also came under enemy attack.

mortar shelling (1 explosion), UAV dropping of explosives (1 explosion), and FPV drone strikes (10 explosions). One civilian was injured as a result of the strike - Sumy RMA clarified.

“Yunakivska community: the enemy attacked with KABs (2 explosions). Four people were wounded,” the local administration reported.

The enemy carried out FPV strikes with drones in Krasnopilska community, 12 explosions. One of the strikes damaged a private house.

In the Hlukhiv community, launches of the anti-missile system and 3 explosions were recorded.

The enemy dropped 20 mines and an explosive ordnance from a UAV on the Bilopilska community.

An FPV drone and mortar attack on Novoslobidska community resulted in 10 explosions.

The enemy attacked the Velykopysarivska community with FPV drones and mortars, there were also 10 explosions.

The Khotyn community was attacked by four KABs.

The Putivl community was attacked by an FPV drone.

