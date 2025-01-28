Massive shelling in Sumy region: five wounded and dozens of explosions

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 64525 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 87985 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106035 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109100 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128797 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103288 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133381 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103707 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113393 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Popular news
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101743 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 44289 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116928 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 50248 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111457 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 64525 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128797 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 133381 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165521 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155381 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 17723 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 22093 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111457 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116928 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139613 views
Massive shelling in Sumy region: five wounded and dozens of explosions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32825 views

Russian troops fired 56 times at nine communities in Sumy region, 82 explosions were recorded. Five civilians were injured in the attacks and a private house was damaged.

Over the past day, Russians fired 56 times at nine communities in Sumy region, injuring five civilians. This is reported by UNN with reference to the military administration of Sumy region in Telegram.

Details

According to local authorities, a total of 82 explosions were recorded. 

82 explosions were registered. Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Novoslobidska, Putivl, Hlukhivska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled 

- the post says.

It is noted that the Seredyna-Buda community also came under enemy attack.

mortar shelling (1 explosion), UAV dropping of explosives (1 explosion), and FPV drone strikes (10 explosions). One civilian was injured as a result of the strike

- Sumy RMA clarified.

“Yunakivska community: the enemy attacked with KABs (2 explosions). Four people were wounded,” the local administration reported.

The enemy carried out FPV strikes with drones in Krasnopilska community, 12 explosions. One of the strikes damaged a private house.

In the Hlukhiv community, launches of the anti-missile system and 3 explosions were recorded.

The enemy dropped 20 mines and an explosive ordnance from a UAV on the Bilopilska community.

An FPV drone and mortar attack on Novoslobidska community resulted in 10 explosions.

The enemy attacked the Velykopysarivska community with FPV drones and mortars, there were also 10 explosions.

The Khotyn community was attacked by four KABs.

The Putivl community was attacked by an FPV drone.

Recall

On January 27, occupants attacked Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region. Four people were wounded in the attack. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov.

Russians attacked Kupyansk district in Kharkiv region, one person injured27.01.25, 14:08 • 21925 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

