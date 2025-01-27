Russians attacked Kupyansk district in Kharkiv region, one person injured

Russian troops attacked Kindrashivka, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

“A 61-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling. Her condition is moderate, she is hospitalized,” wrote Sinegubov.

According to him, Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region.

The situation in Kharkiv region as of January 27

In the village of Mala Danilivka, Kharkiv district, at 15:20 on January 26, a Kub drone shot down the front part and windows of an apartment building, Sinegubov writes.

In Kupyansk, the shelling damaged 13 private houses, two outbuildings, a garage, a car and power lines.

An 86-year-old woman was wounded.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops attempted to storm Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk four times. In the Kupyansk sector, 11 attacks were registered over the last day.

Defense forces held back the enemy near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove.

Recall

Russian occupants are gradually expanding their bridgehead on the west bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv region.