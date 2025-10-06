Massive Russian assault on Vovchansk direction - Demchenko

Russian occupiers are trying to intensify their efforts in the Vovchansk direction. Yesterday, October 5, a massive assault took place, which the enemy carried out in the defense zone of one of the border units. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past few days, we have seen that the enemy is trying to intensify its efforts in the Vovchansk direction. Yesterday, there was even a massive assault, which the enemy carried out in the defense zone of one of the border units. A large number of infantry were involved, and several units of armored vehicles were used. - said Demchenko.

According to him, movement was also carried out on motorcycles, but thanks to the resilience of every soldier who repelled this attack, the enemy suffered heavy losses.

This equipment was destroyed, and without achieving results, the enemy retreated - Demchenko stated.

Demchenko also stated that enemy activity is observed in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions.

There, the enemy mostly operates with infantry groups and does not use equipment - Demchenko noted.

Addition

On October 3, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that forced evacuation of families with children in the Velykyi Burluk direction is planned to be expanded in the Kharkiv region.