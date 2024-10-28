Massive drone attack: Ukraine shoots down 66 of 100 UAVs overnight
Russian troops attacked Ukraine with hundreds of attack drones from different directions. Air defense destroyed 66 drones, 24 were lost, 4 flew to Belarus, and civilian infrastructure was hit.
On the night of October 28, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 100 attack drones. The air defense forces destroyed 66 drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, from 19:00 on October 27, the enemy used 100 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
As of 10:30 a.m., 66 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed in Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions. Most of the enemy UAVs were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions
In addition, 24 Russian drones were locally lost, 4 flew in the direction of Russia and Belarus. Unfortunately, there have been several UAV hits on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.
Combat work is ongoing, the Armed Forces added.
