Zelensky proposes to extend martial law and mobilization
Kyiv • UNN
The President submitted to the Rada draft laws extending martial law and general mobilization from August 12 for 90 days. Parliament is expected to approve them in the near future.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted bills to the Verkhovna Rada proposing to extend martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine, according to the parliament's website, UNN reports.
Details
Two presidential draft laws appeared on the Verkhovna Rada website - on approval of the Presidential Decree "On the Extension of the Martial Law in Ukraine" and on approval of the Presidential Decree "On the Extension of the General Mobilization Period" of July 23 - under the numbers 11433 and 11434 respectively.
The first, according to the explanatory note, proposes "to extend the martial law in Ukraine for 90 days from 05:30 a.m. on August 12, 2024".
The second, according to the explanatory note, provides that "the period of general mobilization is extended from August 12, 2024, for 90 days.
"Now the committee and the Council will approve them at a meeting today. From August 12 and for 90 days, that is until November 09. This will be the 12th vote of the parliament on these issues," MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.
