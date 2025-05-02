Massive drone attack on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 35

In Kharkiv, the number of people injured as a result of the massive drone attack has increased to 35. This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

The number of injured has reached 35 people - Syniehubov said.

In addition, the Head of the Regional Military Administration spoke about the consequences of the massive attack on Kharkiv by enemy UAVs:

Slobozhanskyi district . Fires broke out as a result of the shelling. Private cars were damaged;

. Fires broke out as a result of the shelling. Private cars were damaged; Kyivskyi district . A hostile drone was recorded falling. The consequences are being established;

. A hostile drone was recorded falling. The consequences are being established; Osnovianskyi district . As a result of the UAV strike, an explosive wave and debris damaged a house, a shop and a fire broke out. The roof of a 9-storey building also caught fire;

. As a result of the UAV strike, an explosive wave and debris damaged a house, a shop and a fire broke out. The roof of a 9-storey building also caught fire; Saltivskyi district. A drone hit the ground. A multi-storey building and cars parked in the yard were damaged.

According to him, specialized services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the enemy strikes.

Medics are providing qualified assistance to the injured.

Add

About 20 explosions have already been heard in Kharkiv.

As reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, an apartment building was damaged and cars are on fire as a result of the attack.