Enemy shelling caused a fire at a Kharkiv enterprise: there are casualties

As a result of a massive attack by Russian drones, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise in one of Kharkiv's districts, with casualties reported. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

According to preliminary data, two people were injured as a result of a massive attack on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. - stated in the official's post.

"Medics are providing them with all necessary assistance," he added.

In Kharkiv, on the evening of July 15, explosions were heard during an air raid alert; Russia launched at least 17 strikes on the city. As a result of the shelling, hits were recorded in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.