Mass attack by militants on villages in Nigeria: at least 30 dead and hundreds of homes burned

February 14, 07:48 PM • 7796 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 16559 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 17617 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 18246 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 18155 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 17444 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
February 14, 11:01 AM • 14802 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
February 14, 09:35 AM • 15054 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 15004 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 14429 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Zelenskyy and Pavel discussed military support for Ukraine and Czech Republic's participation in the PURL initiativeVideoFebruary 14, 05:24 PM • 5352 views
"This is a surprise" - Zelenskyy commented on the change of the head of the Russian delegation at the negotiationsFebruary 14, 05:39 PM • 9822 views
Zelenskyy met with US Secretary of State Rubio at the Munich ConferenceFebruary 14, 05:55 PM • 3928 views
Ukrainian military thwarted Russian attempt to gain a foothold in Chasiv YarFebruary 14, 06:16 PM • 5564 views
SBU destroyed half of Russian Pantsir systems eliminated in 202509:42 PM • 4398 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 76344 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 120657 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 69832 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 87210 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 127711 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter11:20 PM • 1644 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 15838 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 15368 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 18686 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 42004 views
Mass attack by militants on villages in Nigeria: at least 30 dead and hundreds of homes burned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Armed militants on motorcycles attacked three villages in Nigeria, killing at least 30 people. Hundreds of homes were burned, forcing residents to flee.

Mass attack by militants on villages in Nigeria: at least 30 dead and hundreds of homes burned

Armed attackers on motorcycles carried out a series of bloody raids on three settlements in Niger State, northwestern Nigeria. According to eyewitnesses, at least 30 people were killed in the attacks, and extensive infrastructure damage forced surviving residents to massively flee their homes in search of safety near the border with Benin. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The attacks began early Saturday morning when a large group of militants on more than 200 motorcycles stormed into villages in the Borgu district. In the village of Tunga-Makeri, the assault began around 03:00 local time – the bandits opened chaotic fire, setting fire to shops and residential buildings. Local residents report the particular brutality of the attackers, who not only shot people but also carried out public executions, forcing the entire population to flee into the jungle.

In Nigeria, militants killed over 160 people, the US officially confirmed troop deployment05.02.26, 05:24 • 4088 views

The village of Konkoso suffered the largest number of casualties, where militants appeared around six in the morning. According to witnesses, the attackers first burned down the police station, after which they began indiscriminately shooting at civilians. In this settlement alone, 26 deaths were recorded. Despite the fact that residents heard the noise of military aircraft in the sky, people did not receive real help on the ground during the active phase of the attack, and the bandits continue to remain in the vicinity of the captured areas.

Humanitarian situation and government response

Niger State police spokesman Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the attacks, but official data on the number of victims and abducted persons are currently being clarified. Law enforcement officers acknowledge the deaths of six people in Tunga-Makeri and confirm the mass abduction of civilians, the number of whom could be in the dozens. Currently, security forces are trying to regain control over the territories where militants have effectively replaced law enforcement agencies.

Agreement between local community and bandits collapses in Nigeria: 21 people killed in raid11.02.26, 04:50 • 4953 views

