In Nigeria, militants killed over 160 people, the US officially confirmed troop deployment

One of the bloodiest attacks of the year occurred in Nigeria's Kwara State, killing at least 162 people. The tragedy occurred against the backdrop of Nigeria's first official recognition of the presence of American military units on its territory to combat Islamist groups. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The attack on the neighboring settlements of Nuku and Woro began on February 3, around 5:30 PM local time. Armed militants, identified as members of the "Lakurawa" group (an ISIS affiliate), surrounded residents, tied their hands, and carried out a mass execution. The attackers also set fire to dozens of shops, residential buildings, and the residence of a local traditional leader, whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Militants backed by drones attacked an army base in Nigeria: military personnel killed

According to Red Cross representative Babaomo Ayodeji, the number of confirmed victims has risen to 162 people, but search operations in the surrounding forests are ongoing, as many people fled with gunshot wounds.

State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq called the attack a "cowardly reaction of terrorist cells" to recent successful operations by the Nigerian army, during which about 150 militants were eliminated.

US military support and Trump's new strategy

The large-scale terrorist attack coincided with the confirmation by Nigerian Defense Minister Christopher Musa of the presence of a special group of American military personnel in the country. This was the first official confirmation of the implementation of US President Donald Trump's order to intensify the fight against radical Islamism in Africa. General Dagwin Anderson of AFRICOM clarified that American officers provide intelligence support and conduct training for Nigerian special forces.

US sends military contingent to Niger: first ground presence after strikes