Marines lined up awaiting Zelenskyy's arrival at the White House

American Marines with flags begin to line up before the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, UNN reports, citing the BBC.

Details

"It looks like there might be some limited press access at the beginning of the working lunch with Trump, but that's not yet certain," the publication writes.

Zelenskyy, as the publication notes, "has a lot of work to do as he tries to get the US president's support for Ukraine's access to an expanded air defense system and Tomahawk missiles."

As expected, Trump was to welcome Zelenskyy's visit around 8 p.m. Kyiv time.

Meanwhile, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, published a message on X around 8 p.m., accompanying it with the caption: "In the George Washington Room of our embassy, before the meeting at the White House."

And White House representative Margo Martin posted a video from the Oval Office on X shortly before 8 p.m., stating: "President Trump meets with Andrea Bocelli in the Oval Office, listening to Andrea Bocelli…".

Trump plans to discuss with Zelensky the possibility of a meeting between the Ukrainian president and Putin - White House