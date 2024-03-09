March 9: Barbie Day, Genealogy Day

Today, March 9, marks Barbie Day, a doll that has revolutionized the toy industry and has become a faithful companion of hundreds of millions of girls in almost all countries of the world since the second half of the twentieth century, UNN reports .

It was on March 9, 1959, at the International Toy Fair in New York that Ruth Handler presented the first Barbie doll.

The first long-legged model doll with a perfect figure cost three dollars, was dressed only in a swimsuit with sandals, and had a ponytail hairstyle.

Later, a variety of clothing and accessories went on sale, and in 1961, Ken, the boyfriend of the beautiful Barbie, was born.

In 1973, the doll's image evolved: her makeup was changed to a more natural look and her eyes became direct. Later, in 1975, Barbie smiled for the first time. The image of the doll has been changed and perfected many more times.

Interestingly, in 2020, a Ukrainian Barbie appeared, the prototype of which was Olympic fencing champion Olha Harlan.

Today, you can still join Genealogy Day, which was launched in Ireland in 2013.

Genealogy has long been an important element in many cultures, serving to establish noble descent, territorial rights, and even divine origin, such as the family tree of Confucius, which has been carefully preserved for over 2,500 years.

Since 1999, Ukraine has been celebrating Land Surveyor's Day on the second Saturday of March .

The profession of a land surveyor is related to land management, the purpose of which is to protect the state's land resources, maintain the ecological environment, and form and maintain a well-thought-out system of land use.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Forty Martyrs of Sevastopol.

They were all soldiers who professed Christianity. But their commander was a pagan. In winter, he ordered them to be taken naked to the middle of an ice-covered lake and demanded that they deny the Lord. No one agreed, and the furious commander ordered the martyrs to be drowned in the lake.

Oleksandr, Oleksii, Taras, Dmytro, Mykhailo, and Nataliia celebrate their name days on March 9.