March 9: Barbie Day, Genealogy Day

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 16031 views

01:12 PM • 50793 views

10:10 AM • 40278 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205835 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186303 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 175183 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 220617 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 249142 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154942 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371599 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167314 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 59860 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 78685 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41501 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33655 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 12879 views

01:12 PM • 50793 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 205835 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 167717 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 186303 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 10542 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19645 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 20275 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 33940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 41787 views
March 9: Barbie Day, Genealogy Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32800 views

Today, March 9, marks Barbie Day, a doll that has revolutionized the toy industry and has become a faithful companion of hundreds of millions of girls in almost all countries of the world since the second half of the twentieth century.

Today, March 9, marks Barbie Day, a doll that has revolutionized the toy industry and has become a faithful companion of hundreds of millions of girls in almost all countries of the world since the second half of the twentieth century, UNN reports .

It was on March 9, 1959, at the International Toy Fair in New York that Ruth Handler presented the first Barbie doll.

The first long-legged model doll with a perfect figure cost three dollars, was dressed only in a swimsuit with sandals, and had a ponytail hairstyle.

Later, a variety of clothing and accessories went on sale, and in 1961, Ken, the boyfriend of the beautiful Barbie, was born.

In 1973, the doll's image evolved: her makeup was changed to a more natural look and her eyes became direct. Later, in 1975, Barbie smiled for the first time. The image of the doll has been changed and perfected many more times.

Interestingly, in 2020, a Ukrainian Barbie appeared, the prototype of which was Olympic fencing champion Olha Harlan.

Today, you can still join Genealogy Day, which was launched in Ireland in 2013.

Genealogy has long been an important element in many cultures, serving to establish noble descent, territorial rights, and even divine origin, such as the family tree of Confucius, which has been carefully preserved for over 2,500 years.

Since 1999, Ukraine has been celebrating Land Surveyor's Day on the second Saturday of March .

The profession of a land surveyor is related to land management, the purpose of which is to protect the state's land resources, maintain the ecological environment, and form and maintain a well-thought-out system of land use.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Forty Martyrs of Sevastopol.

They were all soldiers who professed Christianity. But their commander was a pagan. In winter, he ordered them to be taken naked to the middle of an ice-covered lake and demanded that they deny the Lord. No one agreed, and the furious commander ordered the martyrs to be drowned in the lake.

Oleksandr, Oleksii, Taras, Dmytro, Mykhailo, and Nataliia celebrate their name days on March 9.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Olga Harlan
New York City
Ireland
Ukraine
