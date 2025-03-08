March 8: International Women's Day, Land Surveyor's Day in Ukraine
On March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day and International Peace Day, as well as Land Surveyor's Day in Ukraine. This day also honors the memory of Saint Theophylact and celebrates Father's Day.
Today, March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day and International Peace Day - a day that symbolizes women's struggle for equal rights, decent working conditions, access to education, and freedom of choice, reports UNN.
International Women's Day and International Peace Day
This holiday serves as a reminder of how much more needs to be done to achieve equality in society, as well as the importance of promoting peaceful processes in the world. This day was officially adopted by the UN in 1977, when the General Assembly called on member states to celebrate it as a day of struggle for women's rights and peace worldwide. However, in many countries, the holiday is often simplified to 'International Women's Day', which distracts from its true meaning.
The history of this day began back in 1908, when women took to the streets of New York demanding shorter working hours, better working conditions, and voting rights. In 1910, Clara Zetkin proposed to celebrate International Women's Day to draw attention to the struggle for equality.
Today, as before, women continue to prove their strength and resilience. In Ukraine, thousands of women serve in the military, work in volunteer initiatives, advocate for human rights, run businesses, and create innovations. Their achievements are an inspiring example for the whole world.
Land Surveyor's Day in Ukraine
This professional holiday is celebrated on the second Saturday of March. On this day, greetings are received by specialists working in the field of land resource distribution, dealing with one of the country's greatest treasures - land.
Despite the fact that the profession of land surveyor may be unknown to the general public, its significance is hard to overestimate. The best specialists in this field receive awards and prizes for their important work, as their activities directly impact the effective use of Ukraine's land resources.
So this day is an opportunity to thank all those who dedicate their knowledge and professionalism to ensure that the land serves the good of our country.
Father's Day
This unusual holiday is celebrated in honor of the father, his father's name, or simply as a sign of respect for the main family member. This holiday is a kind of expression of honoring family traditions, as well as a reminder of the father's role in every person's life.
Although Father's Day is not an official holiday, it is gaining popularity among those who want to pay tribute to their parents, emphasizing the importance of their support and love.
Church holidays
Today the church honors the memory of Saint Theophilact, the holy confessor and bishop of Nicomedia. Saint Theophilact was a prominent church figure known for his faith, resilience, and devotion to Christ during times of persecution.
Saint Theophilact, Bishop of Nicomedia, was born around 765 in a poor family. He became a monk and a spiritual disciple of Saint Tarasius. After being ordained as a bishop, Theophilact actively worked for the benefit of the Church, founded a hospital for the sick, and helped the needy. During the iconoclast persecutions, he defended the faith, for which he was exiled to a fortress, where he spent about 30 years. The saint died around 840. His relics were transferred to Nicomedia, where they rested in the temple of Saints Cosmas and Damian.
