March 8: International Women's Day, Land Surveyor's Day in Ukraine

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

March 8: International Women's Day, Land Surveyor's Day in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21472 views

On March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day and International Peace Day, as well as Land Surveyor's Day in Ukraine. This day also honors the memory of Saint Theophylact and celebrates Father's Day.

March 8: International Women's Day, Land Surveyor's Day in Ukraine

Today, March 8, the world celebrates International Women's Day and International Peace Day - a day that symbolizes women's struggle for equal rights, decent working conditions, access to education, and freedom of choice, reports UNN

International Women's Day and International Peace Day 

This holiday serves as a reminder of how much more needs to be done to achieve equality in society, as well as the importance of promoting peaceful processes in the world. This day was officially adopted by the UN in 1977, when the General Assembly called on member states to celebrate it as a day of struggle for women's rights and peace worldwide. However, in many countries, the holiday is often simplified to 'International Women's Day', which distracts from its true meaning.

The history of this day began back in 1908, when women took to the streets of New York demanding shorter working hours, better working conditions, and voting rights. In 1910, Clara Zetkin proposed to celebrate International Women's Day to draw attention to the struggle for equality.

Today, as before, women continue to prove their strength and resilience. In Ukraine, thousands of women serve in the military, work in volunteer initiatives, advocate for human rights, run businesses, and create innovations. Their achievements are an inspiring example for the whole world.

Most Ukrainian women are still waiting for greetings on March 8: survey results07.03.25, 12:08 • 13171 view

Land Surveyor's Day in Ukraine 

This professional holiday is celebrated on the second Saturday of March. On this day, greetings are received by specialists working in the field of land resource distribution, dealing with one of the country's greatest treasures - land.

Despite the fact that the profession of land surveyor may be unknown to the general public, its significance is hard to overestimate. The best specialists in this field receive awards and prizes for their important work, as their activities directly impact the effective use of Ukraine's land resources.

So this day is an opportunity to thank all those who dedicate their knowledge and professionalism to ensure that the land serves the good of our country.

Occupiers are forcing agrarians in the temporarily occupied territories to reissue documents according to Russian standards - CNS04.03.25, 00:14 • 43361 view

Father's Day

This unusual holiday is celebrated in honor of the father, his father's name, or simply as a sign of respect for the main family member. This holiday is a kind of expression of honoring family traditions, as well as a reminder of the father's role in every person's life.

Although Father's Day is not an official holiday, it is gaining popularity among those who want to pay tribute to their parents, emphasizing the importance of their support and love. 

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus01.03.25, 18:47 • 126819 views

Church holidays 

Today the church honors the memory of Saint Theophilact, the holy confessor and bishop of Nicomedia. Saint Theophilact was a prominent church figure known for his faith, resilience, and devotion to Christ during times of persecution.

Saint Theophilact, Bishop of Nicomedia, was born around 765 in a poor family. He became a monk and a spiritual disciple of Saint Tarasius. After being ordained as a bishop, Theophilact actively worked for the benefit of the Church, founded a hospital for the sick, and helped the needy. During the iconoclast persecutions, he defended the faith, for which he was exiled to a fortress, where he spent about 30 years. The saint died around 840. His relics were transferred to Nicomedia, where they rested in the temple of Saints Cosmas and Damian.

The Metropolitan Gardens and Sheptytsky Library in Lviv will be returned to the UGCC05.03.25, 16:44 • 15282 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

