Occupiers are forcing agrarians in the temporarily occupied territories to reissue documents according to Russian standards - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories, Ukrainian agrarians must undergo confirmation of their activities according to Russian standards. Out of 1021 enterprises in Luhansk region, only 175 have received such status, the rest are "nationalized" or in the process.
Ukrainian agrarians in temporarily occupied territories (TOT) are required to confirm their agricultural activities. At the same time, the corresponding status can only be obtained if all legal documentation for land and material and technical resources has been reissued in Russian, reports UNN citing the Center for National Resistance (CNR).
It is noted that today in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, 175 agricultural enterprises out of 1021 that were effectively operating before the full-scale invasion have received such status.
The share of others – "nationalized" or in the process of being seized for the benefit of Russian occupation administrations
The CNS also noted that the Kremlin has mandated that agrarians obtain driver's licenses for tractor operators of the Russian model.
"The process of replacing the document will last until the end of December 2025. If farmers do not comply with the new conditions set by the Russian terrorists, their equipment will be confiscated," the CNS reported.
Moscow plans to dismiss high-ranking officials and heads of district occupation administrations in temporarily occupied territories. The goal is to centralize management and strengthen control over puppet officials.
