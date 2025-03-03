Tens of thousands of schoolchildren in occupied Luhansk region are already in the ranks of the “junior army” and “movement of the first” of the Russian Federation - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories, members of the “movements” are forced to work. In addition, they are used in propaganda “humanitarian missions” and Russian narratives are actively imposed on them.
According to the “official” statistics of the Russian occupiers, as of March 1, 2025, almost 5,800 children in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region have already become part of the so-called “youth army” - Putin's analogue of the “Hitler Youth”. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that another 50,000 schoolchildren have been involved in another propaganda project, the “movement of the first”. In addition, the “Eagles of Russia” initiative is operating in the region.
Children are told that Ukraine is their enemy and they are “Russians”. They are told that being a Kremlin soldier is not just normal, but honorable. They are being prepared for the upcoming war without even being taught to think. After all, the latter is what the occupiers fear the most - that's why thinking on the TOT of Ukraine is treated as a crime
They also reported that members of the mentioned “movements” are forced to work, are used in propaganda “humanitarian missions” and are actively imposed on by Russian narratives.
To recap
In January, it became known that the occupiers planned to redouble their efforts to attract young Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories to Putin's teenage and children's organizations.
