Tens of thousands of schoolchildren in occupied Luhansk region are already in the ranks of the “junior army” and “movement of the first” of the Russian Federation - CNS

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.3m/s
74%
Tens of thousands of schoolchildren in occupied Luhansk region are already in the ranks of the “junior army” and “movement of the first” of the Russian Federation - CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39525 views

In the temporarily occupied territories, members of the “movements” are forced to work. In addition, they are used in propaganda “humanitarian missions” and Russian narratives are actively imposed on them.

Tens of thousands of schoolchildren in occupied Luhansk region are already in the ranks of the “junior army” and “movement of the first” of the Russian Federation - CNS

According to the “official” statistics of the Russian occupiers, as of March 1, 2025, almost 5,800 children in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region have already become part of the so-called “youth army” - Putin's analogue of the “Hitler Youth”. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that another 50,000 schoolchildren have been involved in another propaganda project, the “movement of the first”. In addition, the “Eagles of Russia” initiative is operating in the region.

Children are told that Ukraine is their enemy and they are “Russians”. They are told that being a Kremlin soldier is not just normal, but honorable. They are being prepared for the upcoming war without even being taught to think. After all, the latter is what the occupiers fear the most - that's why thinking on the TOT of Ukraine is treated as a crime

 ,” the CNS said.

They also reported that members of the mentioned “movements” are forced to work, are used in propaganda “humanitarian missions” and are actively imposed on by Russian narratives.

To recap

In January, it became known that the occupiers planned to redouble their efforts to attract young Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories to Putin's teenage and children's organizations.

Ombudsman: 40 children from Berdiansk forcibly recruited to russian “Unarmy”28.12.24, 05:47 • 27559 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Luhansk
