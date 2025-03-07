Most Ukrainian women are still waiting for greetings on March 8: survey results
Kyiv • UNN
61% of Ukrainian women expect greetings on March 8, of which 35% want gifts from their loved ones. According to a survey by Rakuten Viber, 25% of women do not expect any greetings.
Details
Ahead of International Women's Day, Rakuten Viber asked Ukrainian women if they expect greetings. More than 37 thousand respondents participated in the survey on the official channel of Rakuten Viber Ukraine.
The survey results showed that the majority (61%) expect greetings on March 8. Among them, 35% are waiting for gifts only from their closest ones, while 16% are expecting verbal greetings and messages.
At the same time, 25% of Ukrainian women do not expect any greetings.
This year, the statistics have hardly changed compared to 2024. Here is how the responses were distributed:
• 35% expect gifts only from their closest ones (34% in 2024).
• 25% do not expect greetings (24% in 2024).
• 16% expect only verbal greetings and messages (14% in 2024).
• 14% consider donations the best greeting (13% in 2024).
• 10% expect gifts from relatives, as well as at work or in educational institutions (15% in 2024).
Supplement
The research was conducted anonymously in an online format. The key age group is 34-45 years, with over 50% of respondents aged under 45.
