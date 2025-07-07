$41.730.01
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 07:09 AM
Manufactured thermobaric warheads for Shaheds: General Staff confirmed damage to chemical plant near Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Units of the UAV Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck JSC "Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant" in the Moscow region on the night of July 7. The enterprise produces pyrotechnic products and ammunition, including thermobaric warheads for Shahed UAVs.

Manufactured thermobaric warheads for Shaheds: General Staff confirmed damage to chemical plant near Moscow

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces on the night of July 7 carried out a fire attack on Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant JSC in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to produce explosives and ammunition, on the night of July 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant JSC in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation.

- the message says.

AFU struck an enterprise producing warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs near Moscow - General Staff04.07.25, 12:34 • 1098 views

According to the General Staff, the enterprise produces pyrotechnic devices and ammunition, including thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs.

A series of explosions were recorded in the area of Krasnozavodsk and the movement of fire trucks in neighboring settlements. The results of the fire damage are being clarified.

- summarized the General Staff.

Defense Forces hit the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation for the second time in a week - General Staff04.07.25, 20:53 • 1629 views

Recall

Earlier, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant near Moscow was attacked in Russia. This enterprise produces explosives, powders, components for ammunition and missile weapons.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

