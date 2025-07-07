Manufactured thermobaric warheads for Shaheds: General Staff confirmed damage to chemical plant near Moscow

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces on the night of July 7 carried out a fire attack on Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant JSC in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

As part of reducing the enemy's capabilities to produce explosives and ammunition, on the night of July 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire attack on Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant JSC in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation. - the message says.

AFU struck an enterprise producing warheads for "Shahed"-type UAVs near Moscow - General Staff

According to the General Staff, the enterprise produces pyrotechnic devices and ammunition, including thermobaric warheads for Shahed-type UAVs.

A series of explosions were recorded in the area of Krasnozavodsk and the movement of fire trucks in neighboring settlements. The results of the fire damage are being clarified. - summarized the General Staff.

Earlier, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reported that the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant near Moscow was attacked in Russia. This enterprise produces explosives, powders, components for ammunition and missile weapons.