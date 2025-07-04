Defense Forces hit the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation for the second time in a week - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces for the second time this week. In addition, the command post of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces was hit. This was stated in the General Staff's announcement, as reported by UNN.

On July 3, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces for the second time this week. In addition, our defenders hit the command post of the 20th Motorized Rifle Division of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast. - the statement reads.

According to the General Staff, enemy losses are being clarified.

Our constant high-precision strikes significantly reduce the enemy's ability to plan and conduct operations in the region... The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to consistently destroy the aggressor's armed forces command and control system. - summarized the General Staff.

