Man wounded in Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling of village

On October 4, Russian troops shelled the village of Poniativka in Kherson region. As a result of the enemy attack, a 38-year-old man was wounded, the Kherson RMA reported , UNN reported.

At noon, the occupiers attacked Poniativka with mortars. A 38-year-old man was injured in the attack. Preliminary, he received an explosive injury - , the RMA said.

Doctors conduct an examination and provide assistance to the victim.

