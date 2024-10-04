Man wounded in Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling of village
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled the village of Poniativka in the Kherson region. As a result of a mortar attack, a 38-year-old man sustained an explosive injury, he is being treated.
At noon, the occupiers attacked Poniativka with mortars. A 38-year-old man was injured in the attack. Preliminary, he received an explosive injury
Doctors conduct an examination and provide assistance to the victim.
