Man killed in Russian strike on Khmelnytskyi region - OVA

As a result of the night attack by Russians on Khmelnytskyi region, a man born in 1980 died. This was reported by Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA, writes UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, a man, approximately forty years old, died. His identity is being established. During the morning attack, he was at the site of the enemy strike. Rescuers and all services made every effort to quickly find him, for which a service search dog was involved. I express my condolences to the family of the deceased - the message says.

Later, the identity of the deceased was established: he was a local resident born in 1980.

It is also noted that as a result of today's night attack, the Air Defense Forces confirmed the downing of two missiles and three enemy "Shahed" drones.

Another drone was lost in location. Addition. Khmelnytskyi region suffered double attacks by missiles and drones, which led to a fire in a garage complex. The search for possible victims continues, numerous damages to buildings and infrastructure have been recorded.

The occupiers hit a civilian critical infrastructure object in Chernihiv region. More than 30,000 households in Nizhyn district were left without electricity.