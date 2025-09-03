Man killed in Russian strike on Khmelnytskyi region - OVA

$41.360.01
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 4282 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 7142 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 11585 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 16388 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 24857 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 24779 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 80033 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 104591 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 146688 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 152129 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 237185 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 237183 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 227710 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 224248 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 218488 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 14014 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 24859 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 24780 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 80034 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 146689 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Denmark
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 19351 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 33141 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 35927 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 50163 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 95604 views
Actual
Fake news
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
M1 Abrams
YouTube

Man killed in Russian strike on Khmelnytskyi region - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

A man born in 1980 was killed as a result of a Russian night attack on the Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense forces shot down two missiles and three drones; one drone was lost locationally.

Man killed in Russian strike on Khmelnytskyi region - OVA

As a result of the night attack by Russians on Khmelnytskyi region, a man born in 1980 died. This was reported by Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA, writes UNN.

Details

Unfortunately, as a result of the attack, a man, approximately forty years old, died. His identity is being established. During the morning attack, he was at the site of the enemy strike. Rescuers and all services made every effort to quickly find him, for which a service search dog was involved. I express my condolences to the family of the deceased

- the message says.

Later, the identity of the deceased was established: he was a local resident born in 1980.

It is also noted that as a result of today's night attack, the Air Defense Forces confirmed the downing of two missiles and three enemy "Shahed" drones.

Another drone was lost in location. Addition. Khmelnytskyi region suffered double attacks by missiles and drones, which led to a fire in a garage complex. The search for possible victims continues, numerous damages to buildings and infrastructure have been recorded.

The occupiers hit a civilian critical infrastructure object in Chernihiv region. More than 30,000 households in Nizhyn district were left without electricity.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast