Man arrested for throwing grenade at police in Bukovyna

Kyiv • UNN

 516 views

In Bukovyna, a man threw a grenade at police officers, injuring two, and stored a significant amount of ammunition. The court ordered his non-alternative detention.

Man arrested for throwing grenade at police in Bukovyna

In the Chernivtsi region, a court arrested a man detained for throwing a grenade at police officers, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect - non-alternative detention. He faces life imprisonment for committing particularly serious crimes.

- the message says.

Details

On February 19, in the city of Storozhynets, while responding to a call, a local resident threw a combat grenade at a police service car, near which law enforcement officers were located. After committing the act, he fled, but he was promptly identified and detained in a procedural manner.

As a result of the explosion, two police officers sustained bodily injuries, one of whom is in serious condition.

"During an urgent search at the suspect's place of residence, in an outbuilding, and in his vehicle, law enforcement officers discovered and seized a significant amount of ammunition and explosive devices. Among the seized items were three shots for an under-barrel grenade launcher, over 300 rounds of various calibers, parts for firearms, hand grenades and detonators, as well as five items resembling improvised explosive devices," the report said.

All evidence has been sent for expert examination.

"It was established that at the time of the crime, the man was in a state of alcoholic intoxication. He had previously been brought to administrative responsibility," the police reported.

The detainee was notified of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Article 348 (Assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border, or a serviceman); Part 1 of Article 263 (Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for the suspect - detention without the possibility of bail.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Julia Shramko

