Two police officers injured by grenade explosion in Chernivtsi region

In the city of Storozhynets, Chernivtsi district, an explosion occurred on Thursday evening, February 19, as a result of which two police officers were injured. A special police operation has been introduced in the settlement. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Oblast Police, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred at 10:50 PM.

An unknown person threw an explosive device, probably a grenade, at a police service vehicle. As a result of the explosion, two police officers were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance - the report says.

The police added that investigative and operational groups are working at the scene.

Recall

Earlier, in the Chernivtsi region, during the exposure of a person wanted for committing a "military crime," unknown individuals blocked the movement of a police car, and a special forces officer fired into the air.

