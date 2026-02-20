Two police officers injured by grenade explosion in Chernivtsi region
Kyiv • UNN
In the city of Storozhynets, Chernivtsi district, an explosion occurred on Thursday evening, February 19, as a result of which two police officers were injured. A special police operation has been introduced in the settlement. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Oblast Police, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the incident occurred at 10:50 PM.
An unknown person threw an explosive device, probably a grenade, at a police service vehicle. As a result of the explosion, two police officers were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance
The police added that investigative and operational groups are working at the scene.
Recall
Earlier, in the Chernivtsi region, during the exposure of a person wanted for committing a "military crime," unknown individuals blocked the movement of a police car, and a special forces officer fired into the air.
