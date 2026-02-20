$43.290.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 12495 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 20257 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 18048 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 30602 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 21412 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 32910 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 26519 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25638 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24950 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18796 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Two police officers injured by grenade explosion in Chernivtsi region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In Storozhynets, Chernivtsi district, on the evening of February 19, an unknown individual threw an explosive device into a police patrol car. Two police officers were injured.

Two police officers injured by grenade explosion in Chernivtsi region

In the city of Storozhynets, Chernivtsi district, an explosion occurred on Thursday evening, February 19, as a result of which two police officers were injured. A special police operation has been introduced in the settlement. This was reported by the Chernivtsi Oblast Police, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred at 10:50 PM.

An unknown person threw an explosive device, probably a grenade, at a police service vehicle. As a result of the explosion, two police officers were injured. They are being provided with the necessary medical assistance

- the report says.

The police added that investigative and operational groups are working at the scene.

Recall

Earlier, in the Chernivtsi region, during the exposure of a person wanted for committing a "military crime," unknown individuals blocked the movement of a police car, and a special forces officer fired into the air.

Man, 55, detained in Cherkasy for throwing grenade at police and TCC military personnel10.02.26, 09:20 • 5306 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine