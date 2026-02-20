$43.270.03
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 26163 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 51528 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 29823 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 48968 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 30268 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 42539 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 29656 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27100 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26401 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19539 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Exclusive
Exclusive
Former serviceman detained in Chernivtsi region for throwing grenade at law enforcement officers - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

A man who threw a grenade at police officers has been detained in Chernivtsi region. The assailant resisted and turned out to be a former serviceman; two law enforcement officers were injured.

Former serviceman detained in Chernivtsi region for throwing grenade at law enforcement officers - police

A man who threw a grenade at police officers in Chernivtsi region has been detained; during the arrest, he resisted law enforcement with an explosive device in his hands. The perpetrator turned out to be a former military serviceman, the National Police Department in the region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on February 19 at 10:50 PM in the city of Storozhynets. While responding to a call, an unknown individual threw a live grenade towards a police service vehicle, near which two law enforcement officers were standing, and then fled the scene.

Two police officers injured by grenade explosion in Chernivtsi region20.02.26, 00:00 • 10208 views

As a result of the explosion, two law enforcement officers were injured. A 23-year-old police officer from the response sector is in critical condition in the hospital, with doctors fighting for his life. A 31-year-old police driver from the Police Protection Department sustained minor bodily injuries, and his life is not in danger.

A special police operation was immediately launched in the region. Criminal investigation operatives, investigators, explosives experts, canine handlers, patrol crews, and KORD special forces were involved in the search and apprehension of the perpetrator.

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the police, the identity of the attacker was quickly established and he was detained that same night," the police reported.

During the inspection of his vehicle, it is noted, other dangerous items were found.

"We deployed all necessary forces and means to promptly identify and apprehend the perpetrator. During the arrest, he resisted law enforcement with an explosive device in his hands and had several other munitions on him. Assaulting the life of police officers is a particularly grave crime. The reaction will be harsh and principled. No one will escape responsibility," emphasized Viktor Nechytailo, head of the National Police Department in Chernivtsi region.

The perpetrator turned out to be a 48-year-old resident of Storozhynets, a former serviceman. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

- the police reported.

An urgent search was conducted at the suspect's place of residence, it is noted. Police seized more weapons and ammunition. All material evidence has been sent for expert examination.

Pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Article 348 (assault on the life of a law enforcement officer) and Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

Military serviceman AWOL detained for knife attack on two people in Kyiv - police20.02.26, 08:57 • 1570 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
