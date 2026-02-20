Former serviceman detained in Chernivtsi region for throwing grenade at law enforcement officers - police

A man who threw a grenade at police officers in Chernivtsi region has been detained; during the arrest, he resisted law enforcement with an explosive device in his hands. The perpetrator turned out to be a former military serviceman, the National Police Department in the region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on February 19 at 10:50 PM in the city of Storozhynets. While responding to a call, an unknown individual threw a live grenade towards a police service vehicle, near which two law enforcement officers were standing, and then fled the scene.

Two police officers injured by grenade explosion in Chernivtsi region

As a result of the explosion, two law enforcement officers were injured. A 23-year-old police officer from the response sector is in critical condition in the hospital, with doctors fighting for his life. A 31-year-old police driver from the Police Protection Department sustained minor bodily injuries, and his life is not in danger.

A special police operation was immediately launched in the region. Criminal investigation operatives, investigators, explosives experts, canine handlers, patrol crews, and KORD special forces were involved in the search and apprehension of the perpetrator.

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the police, the identity of the attacker was quickly established and he was detained that same night," the police reported.

During the inspection of his vehicle, it is noted, other dangerous items were found.

"We deployed all necessary forces and means to promptly identify and apprehend the perpetrator. During the arrest, he resisted law enforcement with an explosive device in his hands and had several other munitions on him. Assaulting the life of police officers is a particularly grave crime. The reaction will be harsh and principled. No one will escape responsibility," emphasized Viktor Nechytailo, head of the National Police Department in Chernivtsi region.

The perpetrator turned out to be a 48-year-old resident of Storozhynets, a former serviceman. He was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. - the police reported.

An urgent search was conducted at the suspect's place of residence, it is noted. Police seized more weapons and ammunition. All material evidence has been sent for expert examination.

Pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Article 348 (assault on the life of a law enforcement officer) and Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

