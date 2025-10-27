Malawi declares state of emergency: 22% of the country's population threatened by hunger - Bloomberg

Malawi's president has declared a state of emergency due to more than a fifth of the country's population facing food insecurity. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

According to a report published by Malawi's Vulnerability Assessment Committee, food insecurity worsened earlier this month due to the combined impact of prolonged drought and high commodity prices. At least 4 million people, about 22% of the population, face the risk of hunger – the country needs at least 200,000 tons of maize to feed them.

At the same time, Malawi received a $45 million grant from the World Bank for food security to purchase grain from Zambia, said Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha. It is noted that last week both countries signed an agreement for Malawi to purchase maize at a price of $355 per ton.

