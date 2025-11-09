Malawi authorities have launched an investigation into reports that young women from the country were fraudulently recruited to work at Russian military-technical enterprises, including in the assembly of "Shaheds."

Reported by UNN with reference to Nyasa Times.

Details

Members of the Parliament of Malawi, a country in East Africa, are trying to find out how young female citizens of the country ended up in the "Alabuga" zone in Russia, where UAVs, including "Shaheds," are being assembled.

In Malawi, it was found that the girls went to Russia to study in educational institutions. But as it turned out later, at least two citizens who ended up in Russia were ultimately unable to return.

"These are human lives, so we must help. Those who helped them move for scholarships or work must be found." - said a Malawian MP to Nyasa Times.

For reference

According to Nyasa Times, this refers to the so-called "Alabuga Strat" program, which offers young girls from various countries around the world to undergo professional training and start a career at Russian defense enterprises. The organizers promise to help with relocation to the aggressor country, provide corporate housing, and a salary of over 100,000 rubles.

Recall

Russia is attracting young people from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to produce attack drones in the "Alabuga" special economic zone. They are promised high salaries but are forced to assemble drones used for strikes on Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated.

