Malawi accuses Russia of exploiting African girls in military factories

ukenru
November 9, 12:22 PM • 26819 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
November 9, 10:18 AM • 50024 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 9, 08:34 AM • 52605 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 75292 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 60239 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 60982 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 53604 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 51624 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 70624 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 142566 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Explosions heard in Russia's Voronezh for the second time on November 9VideoNovember 9, 11:02 AM • 26994 views
Norway may pledge 100 billion euros from its fund to unblock the transfer of frozen Russian assets to UkraineNovember 9, 11:10 AM • 22528 views
Ukraine plans to abolish KVEDs from 2027November 9, 12:33 PM • 25751 views
Lavrov is ready to meet with the US Secretary of State, but put forward demands to RubioNovember 9, 12:53 PM • 11544 views
There will be no return to relations with Ukraine where everything was decided by a “call to Warsaw” - Chancellery of the President of Poland03:14 PM • 23642 views
Publications
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
Exclusive
November 9, 08:00 AM • 75292 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 142566 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 173199 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 123239 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 100515 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury
Sean Duffy
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 30319 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 68544 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 135966 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 72582 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 80884 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Storm Shadow cruise missile
ATACMS

Malawi accuses Russia of exploiting African girls in military factories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1886 views

Malawian authorities are investigating reports of deceptive recruitment of young women to work at Russian military-technical enterprises, particularly in the assembly of "Shaheds." The girls allegedly traveled to Russia for training, but it later turned out that they could not return home.

Malawi accuses Russia of exploiting African girls in military factories

Malawi authorities have launched an investigation into reports that young women from the country were fraudulently recruited to work at Russian military-technical enterprises, including in the assembly of "Shaheds."

Reported by UNN with reference to Nyasa Times. 

Details

Members of the Parliament of Malawi, a country in East Africa, are trying to find out how young female citizens of the country ended up in the "Alabuga" zone in Russia, where UAVs, including "Shaheds," are being assembled.

In Malawi, it was found that the girls went to Russia to study in educational institutions. But as it turned out later, at least two citizens who ended up in Russia were ultimately unable to return.

"These are human lives, so we must help. Those who helped them move for scholarships or work must be found."

- said a Malawian MP to Nyasa Times.

For reference

According to Nyasa Times, this refers to the so-called "Alabuga Strat" program, which offers young girls from various countries around the world to undergo professional training and start a career at Russian defense enterprises. The organizers promise to help with relocation to the aggressor country, provide corporate housing, and a salary of over 100,000 rubles.

Recall

Russia is attracting young people from Africa, Asia, and Latin America to produce attack drones in the "Alabuga" special economic zone. They are promised high salaries but are forced to assemble drones used for strikes on Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated.

Russia and Mali enter into trade agreements and consider cooperation in nuclear energy - media23.06.25, 20:48 • 3101 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Shahed-136