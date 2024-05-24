Makiivka, Luhansk region, is under constant Russian fire, people are offered to evacuate - RMA

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 2136 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82102 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140906 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240691 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172196 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163859 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220275 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111352 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41362 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60132 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107244 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61372 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240690 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220275 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206764 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232808 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219913 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 2124 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14162 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21136 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107244 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111352 views
Makiivka, Luhansk region, is under constant Russian fire, people are offered to evacuate - RMA

Makiivka, Luhansk region, is under constant Russian fire, people are offered to evacuate - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18003 views

Makiivka, Luhansk region, was hit by unguided missiles, and people are being asked to leave.

The situation in Makiivka is complicated: people are offered to evacuate, five more mines will be transferred to the same Russian investor in July, and residents of Yuvileynoye accuse Russian law enforcement officers of looting the apartments left behind after the "cotton". This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Makiivka is under constant fire from the Russians. They are using mortars, cannon and rocket artillery. The village was also hit by unguided aerial missiles. The security situation there is difficult. Yesterday, we tried to persuade the local population to evacuate once again, but no one agreed,

- said Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Details

He added that they managed to distribute food packages and bread to the villagers, which are delivered there at least weekly.

In Novolyubivka and Nevske, the occupants damaged two houses and outbuildings. The logistics connection between the settlements was shelled once again. Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka also came under enemy fire.

Apart from Makiivka, Andriivka and Serhiivka were attacked by air strikes. The enemy attacked near Bilohorivka, Stelmakhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka and Nevske.

It should also be noted that in the Kupyansk sector, where the largest number of attacks took place, the invaders lost 100 people killed and wounded, 69 units of various weapons and military equipment. In addition, a dugout and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

Addendum

There will be no competitive bidding again - in July, the occupation authorities of Luhansk region will transfer five more coal mining enterprises to the same investor - Molodohvardiyska, Chervonyi Partizan, Barakov mine, Sukhodolska-Skhidna, Kharkivska, as well as a number of ancillary industries,

- RMA reports.

This means that these facilities will also face staff reductions, salary delays, and lack of severance payments. The fate of industrial sites is also still unknown.

It is also noted that after the explosions in Yubileynoye, which occurred at the headquarters of the Russian army, local residents were evacuated from houses near . Those who managed to return found numerous facts of looting of their homes. They claim that Russian and local law enforcement officers were involved in the "cleansing".

Recall

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 1,240 personnel and various military equipment over the past 24 hours.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising