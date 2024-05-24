Makiivka, Luhansk region, is under constant Russian fire, people are offered to evacuate - RMA

The situation in Makiivka is complicated: people are offered to evacuate, five more mines will be transferred to the same Russian investor in July, and residents of Yuvileynoye accuse Russian law enforcement officers of looting the apartments left behind after the "cotton". This was reported by Luhansk RMA, UNN reports .

Makiivka is under constant fire from the Russians. They are using mortars, cannon and rocket artillery. The village was also hit by unguided aerial missiles. The security situation there is difficult. Yesterday, we tried to persuade the local population to evacuate once again, but no one agreed, - said Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk regional military administration.

Details

He added that they managed to distribute food packages and bread to the villagers, which are delivered there at least weekly.

In Novolyubivka and Nevske, the occupants damaged two houses and outbuildings. The logistics connection between the settlements was shelled once again. Stelmakhivka and Kuzemivka also came under enemy fire.

Apart from Makiivka, Andriivka and Serhiivka were attacked by air strikes. The enemy attacked near Bilohorivka, Stelmakhivka, Tverdokhlibove, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka and Nevske.

It should also be noted that in the Kupyansk sector, where the largest number of attacks took place, the invaders lost 100 people killed and wounded, 69 units of various weapons and military equipment. In addition, a dugout and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

Addendum

There will be no competitive bidding again - in July, the occupation authorities of Luhansk region will transfer five more coal mining enterprises to the same investor - Molodohvardiyska, Chervonyi Partizan, Barakov mine, Sukhodolska-Skhidna, Kharkivska, as well as a number of ancillary industries, - RMA reports.

This means that these facilities will also face staff reductions, salary delays, and lack of severance payments. The fate of industrial sites is also still unknown.

It is also noted that after the explosions in Yubileynoye, which occurred at the headquarters of the Russian army, local residents were evacuated from houses near . Those who managed to return found numerous facts of looting of their homes. They claim that Russian and local law enforcement officers were involved in the "cleansing".

Recall

According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia lost 1,240 personnel and various military equipment over the past 24 hours.