MAF church to be dismantled near Tithe Church in Kyiv

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 45349 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 40338 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 34311 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58725 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52790 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249581 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211633 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237400 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224240 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 75242 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 52790 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58725 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112742 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113647 views
MAF church to be dismantled near Tithe Church in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27585 views

An illegal religious building, a "church-MAF," was dismantled on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv, following a court order to eliminate unauthorized construction.

On the night of May 17, an illegal building, a religious kiosk near the Tithe Church, was dismantled on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv. This was reported by the National Museum of History of Ukraine on Facebook, according to UNN

On May 16, 2024, the State Enforcement Service of Ukraine enforced a court decision to dismantle an illegal structure that existed in various forms on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine from 2006 to 2024

- the museum said in a statement.

The National Museum pointed out that the state is the owner of the land on which the “church-MAF” was built. On the territory of Starokyivska Hill with the estate of the National Museum of History of Ukraine , there were once pagan burials, princely palaces, and the Tithe Church.  

"The National Museum of the History of Ukraine seeks to ensure maximum access for citizens to our common place of memory. To do this, it is necessary to remove all obstacles, especially if there are all legal grounds for this," the statement reads. 

The museum reportedly plans to use the vacated site for educational events and children's programs on the history of Ukraine.  Archaeological research of the site is also planned in the future. 

For reference 

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine claimed that the kiosk church was built illegally, without any permits, and was located in the protective buffer zone of UNESCO monuments.

The unauthorized occupation of the site began in 2008. Initially, the building looked like three interlocking kiosks. In 2012, under Yanukovych, the illegal construction was "legalized". The religious organization in question has never received any permits for construction, nor for the use of the land plot. The building itself was constructed without an approved project, without obtaining building permits. The building was not put into operation in the prescribed manner.

In 2020, a lawsuit filed by the National Museum of History of Ukraine to remove obstacles to the use of a land plot by demolishing an unauthorized facility was in progress.

In September 2023, the Court of Appeal ordered to vacate plot from the "temple-mafia" illegally built on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising