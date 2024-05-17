MAF church to be dismantled near Tithe Church in Kyiv

On the night of May 17, an illegal building, a religious kiosk near the Tithe Church, was dismantled on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv. This was reported by the National Museum of History of Ukraine on Facebook, according to UNN.

On May 16, 2024, the State Enforcement Service of Ukraine enforced a court decision to dismantle an illegal structure that existed in various forms on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine from 2006 to 2024 - the museum said in a statement.

The National Museum pointed out that the state is the owner of the land on which the “church-MAF” was built. On the territory of Starokyivska Hill with the estate of the National Museum of History of Ukraine , there were once pagan burials, princely palaces, and the Tithe Church.

"The National Museum of the History of Ukraine seeks to ensure maximum access for citizens to our common place of memory. To do this, it is necessary to remove all obstacles, especially if there are all legal grounds for this," the statement reads.

The museum reportedly plans to use the vacated site for educational events and children's programs on the history of Ukraine. Archaeological research of the site is also planned in the future.

For reference

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine claimed that the kiosk church was built illegally, without any permits, and was located in the protective buffer zone of UNESCO monuments.

The unauthorized occupation of the site began in 2008. Initially, the building looked like three interlocking kiosks. In 2012, under Yanukovych, the illegal construction was "legalized". The religious organization in question has never received any permits for construction, nor for the use of the land plot. The building itself was constructed without an approved project, without obtaining building permits. The building was not put into operation in the prescribed manner.

In 2020, a lawsuit filed by the National Museum of History of Ukraine to remove obstacles to the use of a land plot by demolishing an unauthorized facility was in progress.

In September 2023, the Court of Appeal ordered to vacate plot from the "temple-mafia" illegally built on the territory of the National Museum of History of Ukraine.