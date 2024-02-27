Macron: The West plans to involve third countries in supplying ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's western allies intend to explore the possibility of involving third countries in supplying ammunition to Kyiv. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after the conference on support for Ukraine, which took place in Paris, writes AR, reports UNN.

Supplying ammunition to Ukraine is a priority. We intend to use our stockpiles to the end and will compile a list of third countries that could be involved in the supply of ammunition Macron said during a press conference.

The conference at the Elysee Palace was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and prime ministers of about 20 EU countries.

The United States was represented at the meeting by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, and Britain by Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

