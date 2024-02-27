Macron: The West plans to involve third countries in supplying ammunition to Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36691 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 139860 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 85048 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 309387 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257398 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198952 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235646 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252610 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158740 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372369 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 100243 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 124681 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92358 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 85464 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 68301 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 69108 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 139677 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 309168 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 224400 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 257261 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24760 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 32113 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 86049 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 92919 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Macron: The West plans to involve third countries in supplying ammunition to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28053 views

The West plans to involve third countries in supplying ammunition to Ukraine to support its defense against Russian invasion, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Macron: The West plans to involve third countries in supplying ammunition to Ukraine

Ukraine's western allies intend to explore the possibility of involving third countries in supplying ammunition to Kyiv. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after the conference on support for Ukraine, which took place in Paris, writes AR, reports UNN.

Details

Supplying ammunition to Ukraine is a priority. We intend to use our stockpiles to the end and will compile a list of third countries that could be involved in the supply of ammunition

Macron said during a press conference.

Addendum Addendum

The conference at the Elysee Palace was attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and prime ministers of about 20 EU countries.

The United States was represented at the meeting by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien, and Britain by Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Macron announces the creation of a coalition to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine27.02.24, 01:00 • 29835 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
United States Department of State
James O'Brien
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
David Cameron
Paris
United Kingdom
Olaf Scholz
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87