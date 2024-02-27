Macron announces the creation of a coalition to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Macron announced the creation of a coalition to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons after holding a conference in Paris in support of Ukraine.
Ukraine's Western allies have created a coalition to supply long-range weapons. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after the conference on support for Ukraine, which took place in Paris. The summit was broadcast on the Elysee Palace's page in X (formerly Twitter), UNN reports.
Details
We are creating a ninth coalition to supply medium- and long-range missiles and bombs
The French president noted that eight coalitions had previously been created to supply certain types of ammunition.
