Macron announces the creation of a coalition to supply long-range weapons to Ukraine

Ukraine's Western allies have created a coalition to supply long-range weapons. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron after the conference on support for Ukraine, which took place in Paris. The summit was broadcast on the Elysee Palace's page in X (formerly Twitter), UNN reports.

Details

We are creating a ninth coalition to supply medium- and long-range missiles and bombs Macron said during a press conference.

The French president noted that eight coalitions had previously been created to supply certain types of ammunition.

