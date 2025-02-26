Macron tells EU leaders about talks with Trump on Ukraine

Representatives of the 27 EU member states took part in a video conference during which the French leader remarked on the consensus reached following his visit to the US.

A new meeting with all European leaders will take place this morning via video conference on the initiative of European Council President Antonio Costa, the French leader said.

Following my exchange with Donald Trump in Washington and on the eve of the European Council meeting on March 6, we reaffirmed our determination to work together to create the conditions for a lasting and durable peace in Ukraine and for our European security. - said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Recall

Earlier , European Council President Antonio Costa reported on the X network that French President Macron had informed EU member states about the results of his meeting with US President Donald Trump. He emphasized that this is "very useful for the preparation of our special European Council on March 6, where we will take decisions on our support for Ukraine and strengthening European defense.