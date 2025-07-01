French President Emmanuel Macron held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. They discussed the situation in the Middle East and Russia's war against Ukraine, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

Russian media report that dictator Putin and French leader Emmanuel Macron allegedly noted the special responsibility of the aggressor state and France as permanent members of the UN Security Council in maintaining peace and security, including in the Middle East region, as well as in preserving the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

Due to this, during the conversation, it was allegedly emphasized the importance of respecting Tehran's legitimate right to develop peaceful atom and its continued fulfillment of obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, including cooperation with the IAEA.

Putin and Macron also spoke in favor of resolving the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program exclusively by political and diplomatic means.

Considering the situation around Ukraine, Vladimir Putin reminded that the Ukrainian conflict is a direct consequence of the policy of Western states, which for many years ignored Russia's security interests - Russian media reported.

Also, according to the dictator, Western allies allegedly created an anti-Russian springboard in Ukraine, condoned violations of the rights of Russian-speaking residents, and are now engaged in prolonging hostilities.

After all of the above, Russian media reported that Putin's conversation with Macron allegedly was substantial.

Addition

French President Emmanuel Macron stated the effectiveness of American strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, such as Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow. He also highlighted President Trump's active stance on a ceasefire in Gaza.