Macron on the security agreement between France and Ukraine: it was signed for 10 years

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 94616 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109812 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152530 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156343 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252430 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174589 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226993 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 29058 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 25346 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 32441 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 25158 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 22325 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252430 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226993 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212959 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238654 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225358 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94616 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68989 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75474 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113338 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114216 views
Macron on the security agreement between France and Ukraine: it was signed for 10 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37472 views

France and Ukraine sign a 10-year bilateral security agreement. France pledged to contribute an additional €6 billion to the military...

Ukraine and France have signed a 10-year agreement on security guarantees. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"I want to assure you that France is ready for long-term support. We have signed a 10-year agreement that will be in force until Ukraine joins NATO," Macron said.

France announces up to €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine in 202416.02.24, 21:46 • 29029 views

According to him, France has pledged to contribute an additional 6 billion euros for military needs.

Macron and Zelensky sign bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine16.02.24, 21:39 • 25972 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

