Macron on the security agreement between France and Ukraine: it was signed for 10 years

Ukraine and France have signed a 10-year agreement on security guarantees. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"I want to assure you that France is ready for long-term support. We have signed a 10-year agreement that will be in force until Ukraine joins NATO," Macron said.

France announces up to €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2024

According to him, France has pledged to contribute an additional 6 billion euros for military needs.

Macron and Zelensky sign bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine