Macron on the security agreement between France and Ukraine: it was signed for 10 years
Kyiv • UNN
France and Ukraine sign a 10-year bilateral security agreement. France pledged to contribute an additional €6 billion to the military...
Ukraine and France have signed a 10-year agreement on security guarantees. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint press conference with Zelenskyy, UNN reports.
"I want to assure you that France is ready for long-term support. We have signed a 10-year agreement that will be in force until Ukraine joins NATO," Macron said.
France announces up to €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine in 202416.02.24, 21:46 • 29029 views
According to him, France has pledged to contribute an additional 6 billion euros for military needs.
Macron and Zelensky sign bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine16.02.24, 21:39 • 25972 views