France announces up to €3 billion in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2024

In a bilateral security agreement just signed by Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, France pledges "up to 3 billion euros" in additional military aid to Ukraine in 2024, UNN reports, citing BFMTV.

Paris estimates its support at 1.7 billion in 2022 and 2.1 billion in 2023.

Previously

In Paris, the Presidents of Ukraine and France - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron - signed a bilateral security agreement.