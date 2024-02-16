Macron and Zelensky sign bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine

In Paris, the presidents of Ukraine and France - Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron - signed a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports, citing BFMTV.

"Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bilateral security agreement between France and Ukraine," the statement said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives at the Elysee Palace, where he is met by French President Emmanuel Macron.