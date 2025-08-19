Macron: Next two weeks critical for Ukraine's security guarantees

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 4938 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 15574 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 16628 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18020 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 18149 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 18757 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 77397 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 62923 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 77553 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 96227 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2.5m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 86418 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 12217 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 90249 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 13857 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 10891 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 15576 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 16629 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 18021 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 10913 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 18151 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 9222 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 86575 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 48817 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 106101 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 95299 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia

Macron: Next two weeks critical for Ukraine's security guarantees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days are critical for determining Ukraine's security guarantees. This will follow a series of high-level talks scheduled at the White House.

Macron: Next two weeks critical for Ukraine's security guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days will determine what security guarantees for Ukraine will be, following a series of high-level negotiations scheduled at the White House. According to Macron, the content and effectiveness of measures aimed at deterring Russian aggression will depend on the outcome of these consultations. This was reported by Politico, citing the French broadcaster LCI, writes UNN.

There is all the work that needs to be done in advance regarding security guarantees. The next 15 days are absolutely critical for us to complete the work with the Americans and give substance to these security guarantees.

- Macron said in an interview with the French broadcaster LCI.

The French President praised the US decision to provide Kyiv with "very good security guarantees" and emphasized that European countries – France, Great Britain, Germany, Turkey, and others – are ready to conduct stabilizing operations in the air, at sea, and on land, without provoking a conflict on the front line.

At the same time, Macron warned against excessive trust in the Kremlin and emphasized that Russia remains a "destabilizing force" and a "predator at our doorstep."

We want to ensure that this peace allows Ukrainians to regain control of their country and live in security, and Europeans to live in stability.

- he added in an interview with NBC News.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to hold a video conference of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Tuesday to continue discussions on security guarantees and coordinate the actions of Western partners. The President also emphasized that Putin's willingness or refusal to participate in a potential trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump will show the seriousness of the Kremlin's intentions regarding a peaceful settlement.

Recall

The Presidents of Ukraine and the USA discussed security guarantees, as well as prisoner exchange. More than 30 countries will provide specific security guarantees to Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Keir Starmer
White House
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
United Kingdom
Europe
Germany
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine