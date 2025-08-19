Macron: Next two weeks critical for Ukraine's security guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the next 15 days will determine what security guarantees for Ukraine will be, following a series of high-level negotiations scheduled at the White House. According to Macron, the content and effectiveness of measures aimed at deterring Russian aggression will depend on the outcome of these consultations. This was reported by Politico, citing the French broadcaster LCI, writes UNN.

There is all the work that needs to be done in advance regarding security guarantees. The next 15 days are absolutely critical for us to complete the work with the Americans and give substance to these security guarantees. - Macron said in an interview with the French broadcaster LCI.

The French President praised the US decision to provide Kyiv with "very good security guarantees" and emphasized that European countries – France, Great Britain, Germany, Turkey, and others – are ready to conduct stabilizing operations in the air, at sea, and on land, without provoking a conflict on the front line.

At the same time, Macron warned against excessive trust in the Kremlin and emphasized that Russia remains a "destabilizing force" and a "predator at our doorstep."

We want to ensure that this peace allows Ukrainians to regain control of their country and live in security, and Europeans to live in stability. - he added in an interview with NBC News.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to hold a video conference of the "Coalition of the Willing" on Tuesday to continue discussions on security guarantees and coordinate the actions of Western partners. The President also emphasized that Putin's willingness or refusal to participate in a potential trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Trump will show the seriousness of the Kremlin's intentions regarding a peaceful settlement.

