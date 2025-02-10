Macron is ready to respond to any US tariffs on Europe

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 34102 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 75677 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 99397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 113002 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92672 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122371 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102046 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113182 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116815 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156952 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101494 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 80421 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 51611 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102935 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 113002 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122371 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156952 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147351 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179559 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 80570 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102935 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135648 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137503 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165583 views
Macron is ready to respond to any US tariffs on Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23681 views

French President Macron said that the introduction of US tariffs on European goods would lead to higher inflation in the US. He urged the US to focus on China as the main problem instead of Europe.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that US tariffs on Europe will push up inflation in the United States. 

Transmits UNN with reference to CNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned in an interview with CNN on Sunday that US tariffs on Europe could contribute to the growth of US inflation. 

Is the European Union your first concern? No, I don't think so. Your first problem is China, so you should focus on the first problem

- said the French president.

The French president warned that the tariffs would hurt the European economy and the US as well.

“It means that if you put tariffs on many sectors, it will increase costs and create inflation in the United States. Is that what your people want? I'm not sure,” he said.

Recall

There is an opinion among EU officials that the political union should form its own agenda instead of simply reacting to Donald Trump's actions. According to him, the European Union must demonstrate its cohesion and stop being inactive. 

ICC prosecutor Khan, who obtained an arrest warrant for Putin, is under US sanctions - media08.02.25, 18:10 • 38277 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
franceFrance
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising