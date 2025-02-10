Macron is ready to respond to any US tariffs on Europe
Kyiv • UNN
French President Macron said that the introduction of US tariffs on European goods would lead to higher inflation in the US. He urged the US to focus on China as the main problem instead of Europe.
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that US tariffs on Europe will push up inflation in the United States.
Transmits UNN with reference to CNN.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned in an interview with CNN on Sunday that US tariffs on Europe could contribute to the growth of US inflation.
Is the European Union your first concern? No, I don't think so. Your first problem is China, so you should focus on the first problem
The French president warned that the tariffs would hurt the European economy and the US as well.
“It means that if you put tariffs on many sectors, it will increase costs and create inflation in the United States. Is that what your people want? I'm not sure,” he said.
Recall
There is an opinion among EU officials that the political union should form its own agenda instead of simply reacting to Donald Trump's actions. According to him, the European Union must demonstrate its cohesion and stop being inactive.
ICC prosecutor Khan, who obtained an arrest warrant for Putin, is under US sanctions - media08.02.25, 18:10 • 38277 views