Macron is ready to respond to any US tariffs on Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that US tariffs on Europe will push up inflation in the United States.

Is the European Union your first concern? No, I don't think so. Your first problem is China, so you should focus on the first problem - said the French president.

The French president warned that the tariffs would hurt the European economy and the US as well.

“It means that if you put tariffs on many sectors, it will increase costs and create inflation in the United States. Is that what your people want? I'm not sure,” he said.

There is an opinion among EU officials that the political union should form its own agenda instead of simply reacting to Donald Trump's actions. According to him, the European Union must demonstrate its cohesion and stop being inactive.

