ICC prosecutor Khan, who obtained an arrest warrant for Putin, is under US sanctions - media

International Criminal Court prosecutor Kareem Khan, who in March 2023 obtained an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, became the first person to be subject to economic and travel sanctions approved by US President Donald Trump against the war crimes tribunal in connection with investigations of US citizens or US allies. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to the newspaper's sources, Khan's name was named on Friday in an addendum - not yet made public - to an executive order signed by Trump a day earlier

The sanctions include freezing the US assets of those on the list and banning them and their families from traveling to the US. According to the order, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in consultation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, must submit a report within 60 days with the names of the individuals to be sanctioned.

President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court in response to the ICC's investigation of US citizens and its allies, including Israel.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed hopethat these sanctions would not affect the investigation of war crimes by the Russian Federation.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was Kareem Khan who initiated the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.