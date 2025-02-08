ICC prosecutor Khan, who obtained an arrest warrant for Putin, is under US sanctions - media

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53017 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100580 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104126 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120757 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101549 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127645 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103272 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113265 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116885 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161021 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104978 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101161 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 79187 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120757 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127645 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161021 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151240 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183398 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103922 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109582 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137755 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139520 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167369 views
ICC prosecutor Khan, who obtained an arrest warrant for Putin, is under US sanctions - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38278 views

ICC Prosecutor Kareem Khan became the first person to be subjected to US sanctions imposed by Trump against the tribunal. The sanctions include an asset freeze and a ban on visiting the United States.

International Criminal Court prosecutor Kareem Khan, who in March 2023 obtained an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, became the first person to be subject to economic and travel sanctions approved by US President Donald Trump against the war crimes tribunal in connection with investigations of US citizens or US allies. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper's sources, Khan's name was named on Friday in an addendum - not yet made public - to an executive order signed by Trump a day earlier

The sanctions include freezing the US assets of those on the list and banning them and their families from traveling to the US. According to the order, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in consultation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, must submit a report within 60 days with the names of the individuals to be sanctioned.

Recall

President Donald Trump has imposed sanctions against the International Criminal Court in response to the ICC's investigation of US citizens and its allies, including Israel.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expressed hopethat these sanctions would not affect the investigation of war crimes by the Russian Federation.

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was Kareem Khan who initiated the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
israelIsrael
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

