Lyashko talks about the first dismissals of MSEC officials
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Health of Ukraine announced the dismissal of the heads of the MSEC and related institutions due to improper performance of duties. A new draft law on medical and social expertise is being developed.
The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has already started checking the validity of the decisions of the Medical Expert Commission on the establishment of disability for men aged 18 to 60, which were made during martial law. This was announced on Tuesday, October 22, by the Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that more than 90,000 cases have been reviewed and cooperation with law enforcement agencies has begun, which has led to detentions and suspicions, but these results are not enough.
As a result, the heads of the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission of the Ministry of Health, other related institutes and employees responsible for this area were dismissed.
Obviously, these functions were not performed properly. Therefore, appropriate personnel decisions were made - the heads of the Central Medical and Social Expert Commission of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Research Institute for Medical and Social Problems of Disability of the Ministry of Health, the Research Institute for Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities of Vinnytsia National Medical University named after M.I. Pirogov and employees of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine who were responsible for this area were dismissed,
Public discussion is currently underway on a new draft law that provides for medical and social expertise in cluster hospitals with the introduction of digital solutions and increased accessibility for patients.
Recall
Zelenskyy reportedthat during the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies, a list of solutions was identified that would restore justice. In particular, it is the digitalization of the processes of passing all stages of medical and social expert commissions, real verification of declarations of MSEC members.
President Zelenskyy demands that a bill be drafted to eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.