Lyashko on buying the status of "unfit": there are entire organized criminal groups

The Ministry of Health, in cooperation with the police, the SBU and the state Bureau of Investigation, detects violations and crimes of schemes related to obtaining the status of "unsuitable", and does not protect doctors who deliberately commit violations. This was stated by the minister of Health Viktor Lyashko in an interview with the BBC, writes UNN.

When the mobilization process began, we saw that the medical commissions at the shopping center did not have time. So we restarted the format. We came out with a proposal to the Ministry of defense that let's provide a separate package in the program of medical guarantees. And for each shopping center, we will assign a healthcare institution, which is determined by regional military administrations - says Lyashko.

According to him, civilians from hospitals were added to the military doctors. The shopping center sends people to this institution for inspection. In this institution, all those who undergo a medical examination of the vlk are entered in the electronic health system.

Now we can see how much time a person takes for a medical examination, what studies they are sent to, and where they are sent after that. And we consider these specific cases every time we receive requests. Are there any problems? Yeah. The question is that these institutions are not under our jurisdiction. We have prescribed how it should be. Doesn't work? Then we do checks. We checked almost all VLCS - says the minister of Health.

He says that sometimes they didn't even do banal things there - they didn't put up a queue where the Polyclinic reception is going, and where the vlk works. And in the same queue were those who went to the mobilization, and those who came with their health problems.

We must understand that for some reason there is such a negative attitude to what is sent to the vlk. And many will complain because he passed the vlk, and he wanted to find some kind of disease on the vlk. Believe me, we see these cases. We understand how many people send for an MRI scan to find something, some pathology. As a percentage, this is about 15%, such cases occur he adds.

According to Lyashko, the Ministry of Health, together with the police, the SBU, and the state Bureau of Investigation, are working on the purchase and sale of the "unsuitable"status.

It's not just doctors. There are entire organized criminal groups that organize certain schemes, and the human factor is triggered again. But thank you to our law enforcement agencies, which work clearly and identify such cases. And here the Ministry of Health will never stand up for doctors who deliberately commit violations - he stressed.

Lyashko added that hundreds of violations are known.

Recall

A man with numerous serious illnesses and extremely low weight was mistakenly recognized by the Military Medical Commission in Gaisin as FIT for military service, despite his poor state of Health.

