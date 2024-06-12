More than $14 billion is needed to restore the Ukrainian medical system in the next 10 years - Lyashko

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said during a panel discussion at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024), which is currently taking place in Germany, that more than $14 billion is needed over the next 10 years to restore the Ukrainian medical system. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to UNN.



The cost of restoring Ukraine's healthcare sector after the consequences of a full-scale war, which are already being recorded, is more than $14 billion over the next 10 years. However, Russia is trying to destroy not only our hospitals, but also our ambulances and pharmacies, exporting equipment and medicines, and killing our doctors. The total losses of the medical sector from the war are enormous - at least $17.8 billion, - said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

Details

The Minister reminded that over 27 months of enemy attacks have damaged 1618 medical facilities and another 214 have been completely destroyed beyond repair. The largest losses were incurred in medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Currently, it is impossible to obtain comprehensive information on the extent of damage to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories.

He also said that because of the war, about 250,000 patients need quality rehabilitation care every year. Everyone can get it absolutely free of charge. Thus, the Ministry of Health is developing a rehabilitation network based on cluster and supercluster hospitals to make rehabilitation available evenly throughout the country.

As noted, in 2024, the capacity of Ukraine's rehabilitation system is almost 10,000 therapy sessions per day, which is three times more than at the beginning of 2022.

