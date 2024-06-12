More than $14 billion is needed to restore the Ukrainian medical system in the next 10 years - Lyashko

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 30752 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134188 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139539 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230205 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168757 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146992 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215233 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112834 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201998 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

More than $14 billion is needed to restore the Ukrainian medical system in the next 10 years - Lyashko

More than $14 billion is needed to restore the Ukrainian medical system in the next 10 years - Lyashko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29666 views

According to Ukraine's Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, over the next 10 years, more than $14 billion is needed to restore Ukraine's medical system, which has suffered large-scale destruction and losses of at least $17.8 billion due to the full-scale war with Russia.

Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said during a panel discussion at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2024), which is currently taking place in Germany, that more than $14 billion is needed over the next 10 years to restore the Ukrainian medical system. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The cost of restoring Ukraine's healthcare sector after the consequences of a full-scale war, which are already being recorded, is more than $14 billion over the next 10 years. However, Russia is trying to destroy not only our hospitals, but also our ambulances and pharmacies, exporting equipment and medicines, and killing our doctors. The total losses of the medical sector from the war are enormous - at least $17.8 billion,

- said Minister of Health of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko.

Details

The Minister reminded that over 27 months of enemy attacks have damaged 1618 medical facilities and another 214 have been completely destroyed beyond repair. The largest losses were incurred in medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Currently, it is impossible to obtain comprehensive information on the extent of damage to hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories.

He also said that because of the war, about 250,000 patients need quality rehabilitation care every year. Everyone can get it absolutely free of charge. Thus, the Ministry of Health is developing a rehabilitation network based on cluster and supercluster hospitals to make rehabilitation available evenly throughout the country.

As noted, in 2024, the capacity of Ukraine's rehabilitation system is almost 10,000 therapy sessions per day, which is three times more than at the beginning of 2022.

Ukraine presented 95 investment projects at the reconstruction conference6/11/24, 5:21 PM • 107912 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarEconomy

