07:17 PM
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
September 11, 12:34 PM
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
September 11, 12:15 PM
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 11, 12:15 PM
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
September 11, 11:02 AM
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Andriy Synyshyn, an actor from the theaters "People and Puppets" and Les Kurbas Theater, died at the front. He died on April 16, 2025, near Yunakivka, Sumy Oblast.

Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the war

Andriy Synyshyn, a serviceman and actor of the "People and Puppets" and Les Kurbas theaters, died at the front. This was reported by representatives of one of the theaters, according to UNN.

With great pain and sorrow, we learned today the news about our Synychka. Andriy Synyshyn died on April 16, 2025, near the settlement of Yunakivka, Sumy district, Sumy region, defending our country from the enemy.

- the post says.

The farewell ceremony will take place on September 13 in Lviv. Due to the tragic event, theater representatives announced the cancellation of certain performances.

Recall

It recently became known that on September 11, around 1:30 PM, Major Oleksandr Borovyk of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade tragically died while performing a combat mission at the front.

Veronika Marchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Lviv