Lviv theater actor Andriy Synyshyn died in the war

Andriy Synyshyn, a serviceman and actor of the "People and Puppets" and Les Kurbas theaters, died at the front. This was reported by representatives of one of the theaters, according to UNN.

With great pain and sorrow, we learned today the news about our Synychka. Andriy Synyshyn died on April 16, 2025, near the settlement of Yunakivka, Sumy district, Sumy region, defending our country from the enemy. - the post says.

The farewell ceremony will take place on September 13 in Lviv. Due to the tragic event, theater representatives announced the cancellation of certain performances.

Recall

It recently became known that on September 11, around 1:30 PM, Major Oleksandr Borovyk of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade tragically died while performing a combat mission at the front.