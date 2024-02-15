Lviv suffered an enemy attack: the mayor reports a hit

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reports that the city was hit during an enemy attack, there are damages, UNN writes.

Details

"There are hits in the city. According to preliminary information, a blast wave smashed windows in several houses on Naukova Street in Lviv. There is no information about the victims yet," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.

Maksym Kozytskyi, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, reported on the work of air defense in Telegram during the enemy attack.

Currently, he said, "Naukova Street in Lviv is temporarily blocked for traffic.

Preliminary report of a hit on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhya, one wounded - OVA