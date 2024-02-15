Preliminary report of a hit on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhya, one wounded - OVA

According to preliminary information, the enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia resulted in hits to an infrastructure facility, and one person was wounded, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said on Thursday, UNN reports .

Details

"Preliminary - a hit on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. One person was wounded, information about other victims is being clarified," Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Recall

There was a large-scale air alertin Ukraine related to the missile threat.