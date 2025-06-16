Lviv region overtook Kyiv in terms of the growth rate of the electric car fleet: which bestsellers

Lviv region overtook Kyiv in the number of new registrations of electric vehicles in May, the Ukrautoprom association reported and named the bestsellers by region, writes UNN.

According to Ukrautoprom, in May the Ukrainian car fleet was replenished with 6,168 electric vehicles (BEV).

The largest indicators of registration of these cars were demonstrated by:

Lviv region – 799 units (91% used). Kyiv city – 779 units (59% used). Kyiv region – 556 units (67% used). Dnipropetrovsk region – 518 units (76% used). Odesa region – 345 units (77% used).

In the segment of new cars, the most popular electric car in the markets of Kyiv, Kyiv region and Dnipropetrovsk region, as reported, was VOLKSWAGEN ID.UNYX.

In Lviv region and Odesa region, HONDA eNS1 was more often chosen.

In the segment of used cars imported from abroad:

TESLA Model Y in the city of Kyiv and the region, in Lviv region and Dnipropetrovsk region;

NISSAN Leaf - in Odesa region.

