Lviv received 200,000 tulip bulbs from the Netherlands

200,000 tulip bulbs were delivered to Lviv from the Netherlands; some of the 16 varieties of these flowers will be presented in the city for the first time. The Lviv City Council reports this, UNN informs.

Details

They clarified that this is already the fifth such gift shipment from Dutch farmers.

Our gardeners take good care of the flowers, and our foreign partners like this. That is why they keep giving the city new bulbs. Next year, if these 200,000 are added, around 500,000 tulips will be blooming in Lviv - said Halyna Mykitchak, acting head of the Department of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Lviv City Council.

It is noted that this time the city received new and unique varieties of flowers. These include white, pink and purple tulips, peony-flowered varieties and others.

The City Council clarified that the bulbs will be distributed among the city’s districts, parks, schools, hospitals and social centers, as well as the communities of the Lviv agglomeration. For this purpose, the Department of Ecology prepared a comprehensive needs table, which will be used together with the heads of the relevant institutions to determine how many bulbs, and in which colors, are needed for each location.

We remind you

In April nearly 200,000 tulips bloomed in Lviv. In total, there were more than 30 varieties of flowers donated to the city by the Netherlands.

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