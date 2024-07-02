Lviv customs officials stopped an attempt to smuggle clothes and shoes worth almost 7 million to Ukraine

On Tuesday, July 2, undeclared clothes and shoes worth 6.7 million hryvnias were found in a truck driven by a Ukrainian at the Krakivets-Korchova checkpoint. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to the shipping documents, the consignee of the 10,650 kg shipment was a Ukrainian company, and the seller was a Hungarian company.

During the inspection of the car, among the declared Chinese-made cargo (bags, backpacks, toys, watches, shoes), 3627 pairs of sneakers made in Vietnam and 120 women's jackets, which were not mentioned in the documents, were found. According to preliminary data, the estimated value of the goods is UAH 6.7 million, - the statement said.

Thus, it was established that the director of a Hungarian trading company committed actions aimed at moving goods across the customs border of Ukraine concealed from customs control.

A report on violation of customs rules under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine was drawn up.

