Luxembourg extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

Luxembourg has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025. This is stated in a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, UNN reports .

In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Luxembourg, like all EU member states, has applied a temporary protection mechanism for persons fleeing Ukraine since March 2022. This mechanism, which was initially applied for 12 months from the date of its activation and then extended until March 4, 2024, was again extended for another year, until March 4, 2025 - the statement said.

The extension of temporary protection status allows Ukrainian refugees to work in the country without restrictions for another year.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has sent letters to persons who already enjoy temporary protection status with instructions that will allow them to continue to be protected.

