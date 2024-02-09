Luxembourg extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees
Kyiv • UNN
Luxembourg has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025, to allow them to continue working in the country without restrictions for another year.
Luxembourg has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025. This is stated in a press release from the Ministry of the Interior, UNN reports .
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Luxembourg, like all EU member states, has applied a temporary protection mechanism for persons fleeing Ukraine since March 2022. This mechanism, which was initially applied for 12 months from the date of its activation and then extended until March 4, 2024, was again extended for another year, until March 4, 2025
The extension of temporary protection status allows Ukrainian refugees to work in the country without restrictions for another year.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has sent letters to persons who already enjoy temporary protection status with instructions that will allow them to continue to be protected.
Poland extends temporary protection of Ukrainians until March 202518.01.24, 16:48 • 78278 views