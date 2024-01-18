ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Poland extends temporary protection of Ukrainians until March 2025

Poland extends temporary protection of Ukrainians until March 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 78279 views

Poland has extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 2025. This measure allows Ukrainians to continue living, working and studying in Poland without the need to apply for a new residence permit.

The Polish authorities have extended the validity of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees - now the mechanism will be in effect until at least March 4, 2025. This is stated in a message published on the official website of the Polish government, UNN reports .

Details

The validity of temporary protection certificates issued after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is automatically extended.

This means that persons who have received a temporary protection certificate from the Office for Foreigners should not apply for a new certificate. Foreigners can continue to use them as residence documents confirming their legal status.

Foreigners who do not fall under the law on assistance to citizens of Ukraine in connection with the armed conflict on its territory, but belong to the category of displaced persons listed in the relevant EU Council decision, can enjoy temporary protection in Poland,

- the statement said.

Recall

Last September, the European Union extended temporary protection for Ukrainians who fled the war in Ukraine. This decision means that Ukrainians in the EU will be able to continue living, working and studying in EU countries until 2025.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

